Silver futures rise to Rs 2.67 lakh/kg

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Silver prices rose 3.17 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, amid renewed uncertainty over US trade policy.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for March delivery increased Rs 8,231, or 3.17 per cent, to Rs 2,67,900 per kilogram in a business turnover of 3,352 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased USD 1.82, or 2.06 per cent to USD 90.11 per ounce. PTI DR TRB