Silver futures rise to Rs 2.77 lakh/kg

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Silver prices rose 3.91 per cent to Rs 2,77,602 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Tuesday amid global uncertainties.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery increased Rs 10,442, or 3.91 per cent, to Rs 2,77,602 per kilogram in a business turnover of 2,300 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased USD 2.39, or 2.07 per cent, to USD 89.03 per ounce. PTI DR DR ANU ANU