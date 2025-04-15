Silver futures rise to Rs 94,891/kg

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday marginally rose Rs 21 to Rs 94,891 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery marginally increased Rs 21 or 0.02 per cent to Rs 94,891 per kg in a business turnover of 16,718 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading flat at USD 32.34 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW