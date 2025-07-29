Silver futures rises Rs 386 to Rs 1,13,439/kg

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday increased Rs 386 to Rs 1,13,439 per kilogram in futures trade as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery appreciated Rs 386 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 1,13,439 per kg in a business turnover of 15,813 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

However, silver was trading 0.11 per cent lower at USD 38.18 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG SHW