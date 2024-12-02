Silver futures slip Rs 1,224 to Rs 89,985/kg

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday plummet Rs 1,224 to Rs 89,985 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 1,224 or 1.34 per cent to Rs 89,985 per kg in a business turnover of 26,137 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 1.71 per cent lower at USD 30.10 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW