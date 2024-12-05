Silver futures slip Rs 274 to Rs 93,019/kg

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday declined Rs 274 to Rs 93,019 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 274 or 0.29 per cent to Rs 93,019 per kg in a business turnover of 24,653 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.22 per cent lower at USD 31.23 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW