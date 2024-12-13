Silver futures slip Rs 546 to Rs 92,087/kg

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday plummeted Rs 546 to Rs 92,087 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 546 or 0.59 per cent to Rs 92,087 per kg in a business turnover of 24,192 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 30.94 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW