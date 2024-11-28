Silver futures slip Rs 656 to Rs 87,024/kg

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday declined Rs 656 to Rs 87,024 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined Rs 656 or 0.75 per cent to Rs 87,024 per kg in a business turnover of 9,771 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.72 per cent lower at USD 29.88 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR