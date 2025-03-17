Silver futures slip to Rs 1,00,729/kg

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday depreciated Rs 9 to Rs 1,00,729 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery dropped Rs 9 or 0.01 per cent to Rs 1,00,729 per kg in a business turnover of 22,985 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver futures was trading 0.15 per cent higher at USD 33.84 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU