Silver futures slump Rs 671 to Rs 98,805/kg

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday slumped by Rs 671 to Rs 98,805 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery depreciated by Rs 671 or 0.67 per cent to Rs 98,805 per kg in a business turnover of 22,416 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.63 per cent lower at USD 33.53 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG ANU ANU