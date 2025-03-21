Silver futures slump Rs 742 to Rs 98,650/kg

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday slumped Rs 742 to Rs 98,650 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery depreciated by Rs 742 or 0.75 per cent to Rs 98,650 per kg in a business turnover of 21,125 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.75 per cent lower at USD 33.74 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW DRR