Silver futures tumble Rs 1,125 to Rs 94,840/kg

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday plunged Rs 1,125 to Rs 94,840 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 1,125 or 1.17 per cent to Rs 94,840 per kg in a business turnover of 23,904 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 1.48 per cent lower at USD 31.83 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW