Silver futures tumble Rs 1,177 to Rs 95,073/kg

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday plunged Rs 1,177 to Rs 95,073 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery depreciated Rs 1,177 or 1.22 per cent to Rs 95,073 per kg in a business turnover of 14,998 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 1.13 per cent lower at USD 32.39 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW