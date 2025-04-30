Silver futures tumble Rs 1,264 to Rs 96,854/kg

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday plunged Rs 1,264 to Rs 96,854 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery depreciated Rs 1,264 or 1.29 per cent to Rs 96,854 per kg in a business turnover of 14,112 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.18 per cent lower at USD 32.87 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW