Silver futures tumble Rs 1,279 to Rs 93,120/kg

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Silver prices on Friday plunged Rs 1,279 to Rs 93,120 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery depreciated Rs 1,279 or 1.35 per cent to Rs 93,120 per kg in a business turnover of 22,035 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.79 per cent lower at USD 31.60 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW