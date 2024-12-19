Silver futures tumble Rs 1,839 to Rs 88,541/kg

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday tumbled Rs 1,839 to Rs 88,541 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 1,839 or 2.03 per cent to Rs 88,541 per kg in a business turnover of 31,621 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.81 per cent higher at USD 29.58 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR