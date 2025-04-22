Silver futures tumble Rs 460 to Rs 94,787/kg on profit booking

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Silver prices on Tuesday plunged Rs 460 to Rs 94,787 per kilogram as investors booked profits.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery depreciated Rs 460 or 0.48 per cent to Rs 94,787 per kg in a business turnover of 14,692 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures were trading 0.45 per cent lower at USD 32.54 per ounce in New York. PTI DR BAL BAL