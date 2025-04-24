Silver futures tumble Rs 475 to Rs 97,324/kg

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday plunged Rs 475 to Rs 97,324 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery depreciated Rs 475 or 0.49 per cent to Rs 97,324 per kg in a business turnover of 10,582 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.77 per cent lower at USD 33.31 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW