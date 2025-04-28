Silver futures tumble Rs 796 to Rs 96,875/kg

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday plunged Rs 796 to Rs 96,875 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery depreciated Rs 796 or 0.81 per cent to Rs 96,875 per kg in a business turnover of 9,982 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.93 per cent lower at USD 32.80 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW