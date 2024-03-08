Silver, gold futures to open for trading in evening

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Silver and gold futures will open for trading at 1700 hrs on Friday.

Futures trading was closed in the first half of day on account of the Mahashivratri holiday.

Gold, silver and other commodities will open for trade at 1700hrs, according to a notice. Stock and money markets remained closed for the holiday.

Silver futures fell Rs 15 to Rs 74,300 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets on Thursday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery declined Rs 15 or 0.02 per cent to Rs 74,300 per kg in a business turnover of 22,416 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.41 per cent higher at USD 24.68 per ounce in New York on Friday. PTI SGC MR