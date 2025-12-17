New Delhi: Silver prices jumped by Rs 7,300 on Wednesday to breach the record Rs 2 lakh-per-kilogram mark in the national capital for the first time, driven by strong demand in domestic and global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The white metal traded at Rs 2,05,800 per kg on Wednesday, against the previous closing level of Rs 1,98,500 per kilogram.

In the local bullion market, gold prices climbed by Rs 600 to Rs 1,36,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), compared to the previous close of Rs 1,35,900 per 10 grams.

In the international markets, spot gold went up by USD 18.59, or 0.43 per cent, to USD 4,321.06 per ounce.

In addition, spot silver crossed the USD 66-per-ounce mark for the first time in the overseas trade. The white metal climbed by USD 2.77, or 4.35 per cent, to hit a fresh record of USD 66.52 per ounce.