New Delhi: Silver prices surged Rs 10,000 on Monday to breach the record Rs 3 lakh-per-kilogram mark in the national capital, driven by strong demand in domestic and global markets, according to marketmen.

The white metal traded at Rs 3,02,600 per kilogram on Monday against the previous closing level of Rs 2,92,600 per kg.

Gold prices also witnessed robust gains in the local bullion market and scaled a fresh record. The yellow metal climbed Rs 1,900 to Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had finished at Rs 1,46,200 per 10 grams on Friday.