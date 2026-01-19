Silver prices breach Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade

New Delhi (PTI): Silver prices surged on Monday to breach the record Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade for the first time, riding on strong investor demand and positive global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery skyrocketed by Rs 13,553, or 4.71 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 3,01,315 per kilogram.

In the international market, the March silver futures contract jumped by USD 5.81, or 6.56 per cent, to hit a record of USD 94.35 per ounce.

Analysts said that upbeat industrial demand and a weak US dollar lent further support to the white metal, which has been outperforming gold in recent sessions.