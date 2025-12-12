Silver prices hit record Rs 2 lakh per kg in futures trade amid strong global cues

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Silver prices rallied on Friday to breach the record Rs 2 lakh per kg mark in futures trade for the first time, riding on strong investor demand and positive global trends.

Rising for the fourth consecutive day, the white metal futures for March delivery appreciated by Rs 1,420, or 0.71 per cent, to touch a lifetime high of Rs 2,00,362 per kg on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX).

In the international markets, Comex silver futures rose to scale a fresh peak of USD 64.74 per ounce. PTI HG HG MR