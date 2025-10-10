Silver skyrockets Rs 8,500 to hit record Rs 1.71 lakh/kg in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Silver prices saw the steepest single-day surge in the recent past and skyrocketed Rs 8,500 to hit a new record of Rs 1,71,500 per kilogram in the national capital on Friday, buoyed by persistent safe-haven inflows and severe supply constraints in global markets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal closed at Rs 1,63,000 per kilogram on Thursday.

Silver prices soared by Rs 17,500 per kg in the past three consecutive sessions.

Meanwhile, gold prices retreated from their record highs.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 600 each to Rs 1,26,000 and Rs 1,25,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), respectively, on Friday.

On Thursday, the precious metal of both categories had closed at record levels of Rs 1,26,600 and Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams.

"Gold and silver have re-asserted their ascendancy following Thursday's hiatus, propelled by a waning dollar and pervasive risk-aversion. Globally, the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate taper has materially attenuated US Treasury yields, consequently dulling the dollar's allure.

"This, coupled with the inherent flight-to-safety dynamic, central bank & investment buying, have been a potent catalyst for bullion," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Manav Modi, Analyst – Precious Metal Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Silver has entered steep backwardation, signalling acute supply tightness unmatched by rising demand." He added that in the domestic physical market as well premiums have increased rapidly, increasing volatility in market. "This is also leading to disparity between silver ETF and silver futures prices along with silver contracts on exchange," Modi said.

Globally, spot gold rose USD 16.61, or 0.42 per cent, to USD 3,992.80 per ounce while spot silver climbed 1.52 per cent to USD 50.01 per ounce.

The white metal had breached the USD 51 per ounce-mark for the first time in the international market on Thursday.

Analysts said expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve, following dovish signals in the September meeting minutes released on Wednesday, have lent support to the metals.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) September's minutes showed growing consensus for two additional rate cuts this year amid signs of a weakening labour market.

"The ongoing US government shutdown, now entering its second week, has added volatility by delaying key data releases. Alongside, geopolitical tensions and steady inflows into ETFs and central bank purchases continue to underpin long-term support for bullion," an expert said.

Meanwhile, the US-based Silver Institute recently projected a fifth straight annual supply deficit for the metal in 2025, reflecting deep structural tightness in the market.

Analysts believe that the combination of potential Fed rate cuts, fiscal uncertainty in the US, and persistent supply shortages could keep silver's bullish momentum intact in the near term, unless global risk sentiment stabilises significantly. PTI HG HVA