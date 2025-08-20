Silverline Tech Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 11.14 cr on higher income

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Silverline Technologies on Wednesday said its net profit surged to Rs 11.14 crore in the April-June quarter on the back of higher income.

The company's revenue from operations rose multifold to Rs 100.08 crore in the June quarter of FY 2025-26, Silverline said in a statement. The company had reported revenue of Rs 75 lakh and profit of Rs 2 lakh in the June quarter of FY25.

"Our strong Q1FY26 performance is a result of our strategic direction, operational discipline, and focus on core competencies in the technology sector," Yakin Joshi, Managing Director, Silverline Technologies Ltd said.

"We remain committed to expanding our reach, enhancing product quality, and delivering consistent value to stakeholders," he added.

Silverline Technologies Ltd, formerly known as Silverline Industries, is a global technology consulting, software, and business solutions company. PTI HG MR