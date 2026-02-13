Silverline Tech to consider Rs 80-cr investment proposal next week; valuation likely to hit Rs 400 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Silverline Technologies on Friday said its board will next week consider a strategic equity investment proposal of up to Rs 80 crore, which could take the company's valuation to Rs 400 crore.

The global technology consulting, software and digital transformation solutions provider, in a stock exchange filing, said that it has received a non-binding Letter of Intent from UAE-based Trueledger Technologies FZE to acquire up to 20 per cent equity in Silverline Technologies.

The company board will meet on February 18 to consider "a proposal by the management to offer up to 20 per cent equity participation at an aggregate consideration of Rs 800 million (Rs 80 crore), implying a potential post-money valuation of approximately Rs 4 billion (Rs 400 crore), subject to regulatory compliance and approvals," the filing said.

The proposed capital infusion is aimed at strengthening the company's balance sheet, accelerating growth initiatives, and supporting its technology-led expansion strategy, a statement said.

Yakin Joshi, Managing Director and CFO, Silverline Technologies Ltd, said that the company "is evaluating the LOI received from Trueledger Technologies FZE".

Silverline, last week, unveiled its proprietary AI-enabled web platform, branded as 'Silver AI'.

The company is also evaluating a volume-led pricing strategy for the Pro version, targeting 500,000 users within 45 days and proposing a subscription price of USD 9 per month, Joshi said. PTI PRS HVA