SIM-binding for messaging apps landmark step in bolstering national security: COAI

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Industry body COAI on Monday said Telecom Department's move mandating that messaging apps like WhatsApp will work only with an active SIM would bolster national security and safeguard citizens, as it pledged telecom operators' commitment to supporting seamless implementation of the latest directive.

COAI said that as global agencies warn of sophisticated spyware and rampant platform frauds, India has implemented a "pioneering security mandate" - persistent SIM binding - to establish a verified identity layer and lead the way in securing digital communications in the country.

Such continuous linkage ensures complete accountability and traceability for any activity undertaken by the SIM card and its associated communication app, "closing long-persistent gaps that have enabled anonymity and misuse", COAI said.

"COAI welcomes and commends the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for taking a landmark step towards bolstering national security and safeguarding our citizens, by mandating SIM-binding for devices for app-based communication services," S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said in a statement.

The comment from the apex body, whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, comes in the backdrop of government directions that would ensure app-based communication services, the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, are continuously linked to a user's active SIM card.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday said the latest directions on mandatory, continuous SIM-device binding for messaging apps are "essential to plug a concrete security gap" that cybercriminals are exploiting to run large-scale, often cross-border, digital frauds.

In a release, the Communications Ministry said cyber fraud losses had topped Rs 22,800 crore in 2024 alone.

All players providing app-based communication services in India have been asked to submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from the issue of the directions (that came on November 28). The department has warned that failure to comply with norms will attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws.

The directive would impact how users access services of messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, Josh in India, since it means that these messaging services would only work if the SIM is present and active in the user's device.

COAI lauded DoT for introducing this "first in the world regulatory measure" wherein app-based communication services have been directed to be bound with the SIM for safety and consistency measures.

COAI further said it has been strongly advocating for binding communication apps with mobile SIMs for strengthening national security and cyber fraud prevention, and believes that this is a much-needed initiative in ensuring consumer trust, accountability, traceability and further alignment with evolving regulatory frameworks.

"At present, app-based communication services link to a subscriber's mobile SIM card only once during initial installation and verification. Thereafter, these applications continue to function even if the SIM is removed, replaced or deactivated - creating significant scope for fraud," COAI noted.

The new directive mandates that all relevant communication apps ensure continuous linkage between the application and the SIM/phone number used for registration, thereby creating a more accountable digital environment by curbing anonymous misuse and protecting users in the online space, it further said.

COAI firmly believes that this mechanism will significantly reduce spam and fraudulent communications perpetrated through these platforms and help mitigate financial fraud.

"Telecom operators stand fully committed to supporting seamless implementation of this directive," COAI said.

Telcos, it said, already instituted a very wide spectrum of initiatives to curb spam and fraudulent communication on SMSs and calls.

COAI urged DoT to recommend similar adherence to measures on app-based communication services too, so as to ensure maximum possible mitigation of risks for subscribers across all communication channels.

"Moreover, COAI urges DoT to engage with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that for all financial transactions, the primary factor of authentication should mandatorily be through SMS OTP, which continues to remain the most secure, operator verified channel with guaranteed traceability," the telco's body said, adding that this will create a consistent and secure authentication framework across the financial ecosystem, reducing the risk of fraud and reinforcing consumer trust.

Highlighting instances of user vulnerability, another statement by COAI noted that in an alert dated November 24, 2025, the CISA had warned of 'Guardian' spyware targeting users of messaging platforms through malicious links.

"This tool compromises both Android and iOS devices, enabling data theft and surveillance. It has been deployed globally, with human rights defenders and journalists among the primary targets. As CISA strongly encourages users to take steps to secure their mobile communications, India's pioneering decision to mandate persistent SIM binding emerges as a timely and critical security measure," COAI said, adding that a verified identity layer significantly raises the barrier for malicious actors.

The industry body noted that some individual messaging services have taken steps to combat spam and fraud, but rued that "their effectiveness on the ground remains limited".

"For example, it is concerning to note that one prominent platform has acted on only about 2.5 per cent of total ban appeals - a meagre rate that underscores the need for more robust, systemic protections," as per COAI.

It said the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (I4C) has identified a transnational scam in which fake social media advertisements lure users into linking their messaging accounts via malicious QR codes. This exploits the 'linked devices' feature to hijack accounts, creating "mule accounts" that are rented out to conduct fraud.

"India's recent SIM binding mandate neutralises this specific risk by ensuring that a messaging session is permanently tied to its original, verified SIM card, thereby preventing remote hijacking and account rental," COAI said.

This proactive measure establishes a foundational security layer to eliminate such exploitation and combat evolving digital fraud, COAI added.