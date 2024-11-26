Simaero to start flight simulator training centre in India early next year

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) French company Simaero on Tuesday said it plans to start its flight simulator training facility in the national capital early next year and inked a pact with Turkey's Havelsan for the first A320 neo simulator for the upcoming centre.

Besides, the company will make a total investment of 200 million euros in India in the next ten years for the training facilities.

Simaero India's General Manager Khushbeg Jattana said the training facility in Delhi is expected to be operational in early 2025.

In due course, the facility will have eight full-flight simulators for narrow-body planes, including A320 neo, ATR 72-600 and B737, he said.

According to him, there are plans to have a flight simulator for wide-body planes in India in 2026 or 2027.

For its first simulator in India, Simaero has partnered with the Turkish manufacturer Havelsan.

Simaero is a leading provider of pilot training on full-flight simulators and simulation engineering solutions.

India is one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets and domestic carriers have placed orders for around 1,500 planes that are to be delivered in the coming years. PTI RAM DRR