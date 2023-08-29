Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch to take over as Bayer South Asia president in Nov

Mumbai: Global life sciences firm Bayer on Tuesday said Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch will take over as President, Bayer South Asia and as Vice Chairman, MD and CEO of Bayer CropScience on November 1.

Wiebusch will take on these new responsibilities from D Narain, who will retire at Novemver-end, Bayer said in a statement.

The new responsibilities for Wiebusch will be in addition to his current role as Country Division Head of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (IBSL) cluster in Crop Science, it added.

Wiebusch started his career with Bayer in 1998 in the company's headquarters in Germany and moved to India in December 2018, as Chief Operating Officer of IBSL cluster.

Even after retirement, Narain will continue to collaborate with Bayer to expand its partnerships and thought leadership engagements with stakeholders, aimed at improving smallholder incomes and sustainability, the company added. Narain is the Global Head of Smallholder Farming for Bayer.