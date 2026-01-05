Simple Energy expects jump in topline to Rs 250 cr this fiscal: CEO

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) City-based electric two-wheeler maker Simple Energy is expecting a jump in the topline to around Rs 250 crore this fiscal, driven by the expansion of its distribution network, its founder and CEO Suhaas Rajkumar said on Monday.

The company is looking to launch at least three new e-scooter models, but ruled out venturing into the e-motorcycle business, he added.

Earlier in the day, the company launched the Gen 2 version of its e-scooters Simple One and Simple, along with the Ultra model, which offers an IDC-certified range of 400 km.

"We are expecting a revenue of around Rs 250 crore, up from Rs 40 crore in the last financial year," Rajkumar said.

The massive expected surge in the topline will come on the back of the distribution network, which has grown from 10 stores in FY25 to 80 in December 2025, he added.

Overall, the company is aiming for 150 retail stores by the end of March this year, he noted.

Simple Ultra - India's longest-range electric scooter with an IDC range of 400 km is powered by a 6.5 kWh battery - the largest-ever fitted on an electric scooter in India, the company said.

With this launch, Simple Energy now offers four distinct scooter models.

"Indian commuters are not one-size-fits-all, and a growing segment clearly demands extreme range and performance without compromise. Simple Ultra is built precisely for that customer. Backed by over four years of in-house R&D, it delivers an industry-first 400 km IDC range, setting a new benchmark for electric two-wheelers in India," said Rajkumar.