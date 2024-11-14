Simplex Castings-led consortium to develop hydrogen-power DRI pilot project

New Delhi: Simplex Castings on Thursday said it has been selected to lead consortium for developing a green hydrogen-powered direct reduced iron (DRI) pilot plant under a government initiative.

The DRI project will have a production capacity of 40 tons per day (TPD), Simplex Castings said in a statement.

The company will collaborate with key partners, including BSBK Pvt Ltd, Ten Eighty Investment, and IIT Bhilai, each contributing expertise to support the project's success.

The total project capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 230 crore, with the government providing substantial support by covering around Rs 161 crore, or 70 per cent of the funding, the company said.

The government had invited proposals for three components. One was to develop a pilot project to produce DRI (directly reduced iron) using 100 per cent hydrogen using a vertical shaft.

The other two were, the use of hydrogen in a blast furnace to reduce coal/ coke consumption and the injection of hydrogen in vertical shaft-based DRI-making units.

