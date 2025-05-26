Simpliwork Offices rents 1.32 lakh sq ft area in Bengaluru to expand business

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Simpliwork Offices has taken on lease a 1.32 lakh sq ft area in Bengaluru to meet the rising demand for flexible managed workspaces.

In a statement on Monday, Bengaluru-based Simpliwork Offices said it has leased around 1,32,000 square feet of workspaces in two commercial complexes 'Pardhanani Wilshire III and Sumadhura Capitol Towers' in Bengaluru.

Currently operating at around 4.5 million square feet, Simpliwork is targeting a near doubling of its managed office portfolio to around 9 to 9.5 million square feet over the next two years.

Kunal Walia - CEO & Founder of Simpliwork Offices, said, "The demand for agile, high-performance workspaces has never been stronger. Enterprises today are not just seeking space - they’re seeking infrastructure that scales with their vision.

"Our expansion in Bengaluru reflects our confidence in its growth story and our commitment to co-creating the next wave of intelligent, flexible office ecosystems," he said.

Founded in 2018, Simpliwork Offices has more than 85 centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. PTI MJH MJH MR