Simpliwork Offices rents 1.5 lakh sq ft workspace in Bengaluru to expand biz

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Simpliwork Offices has rented 1.5 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru to expand its business amid rising demand for flexible workspace.

In a statement, the company said it has leased about 1.5 lakh square feet of prime office space in Bengaluru from the Embassy REIT portfolio.

Simpliwork Offices CEO and founder Kunal Walia said, "The flexible workspace industry in India is at an inflection point, transitioning from being a disruptor to becoming an integral part of the real estate ecosystem".

"As hybrid work models gain momentum, the demand for Grade A, tech-enabled, and strategically located office spaces continues to rise," he added.

Simpliwork Offices said the company is set to close this fiscal with revenues - Rs 850-900 crore (up from Rs 780 crore in the previous year).

Founded in 2018, Simpliwork Offices has a portfolio spanning over 4.2 million square feet across key cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. The company currently operates 85+ centres nationwide.