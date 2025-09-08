Simpliwork Offices takes on lease 2.5 lakh sq ft workspaces in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Co-working operator Simpliwork Offices has taken on rent 2.5 lakh square feet in Maharashtra as part of its expansion plan amid strong demand for managed workspaces from corporates.

Founded in 2018, Simpliwork Offices' portfolio stands at 4.5 million square feet across key cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The company currently operates more than 85 centres.

In its Maharashtra portfolio, the company, in a statement, said it has leased around 2.5 lakh sq ft office spaces in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

Salil Karnik - Director, Leasing (West), Simpliwork Offices, remarked, "The launch of our offices in Malad, Vikhroli and Kharadi marks a pivotal milestone in Simpliwork’s growth journey".

Hemant Lath, Director of Strategy of Simpliwork Offices, said, "India's managed office sector is entering a new era of growth, driven by the rising expectations of enterprises and GCCs (global capability centres) for agility, speed, and premium infrastructure".

Simpliwork said it currently operates about 4.5 million square feet of workspace and is targeting to reach 9–9.5 million square feet over the next two years.