SimYog closes funding of Rs 20 crore

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered startup SimYog on Thursday said it has closed funding to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

The Electromagnetic Interference/Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMI/EMC) simulation and testing platform said the funding was led by Mela Ventures along with 1Crowd. Existing investor IdeaSpring Capital also invested in the round.

As the density of electronics increases in all kinds of systems, there is an inherent challenge of Electromagnetic Interference (EMI)/ Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC). The solution is to test the final product in labs.

SimYog - founded in 2017 - makes EMI/EMC simulation software for front-loading at the early design stage. EMI/EMC testing is a critical step in the design and manufacturing processes of electronic devices, the release said. PTI MBI MR