Sindhudurg Airport in Maharashtra gets DGCA nod for 24X7 operations

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) The Sindhudurg Airport in the Konkan region of Maharashtra has received aviation safety regulator DGCA's approval for round-the-clock operations, including during low visibility and adverse weather conditions, a statement by IRB Infrastructure Developers said.

The airport, operated by IRB Infrastructure, started commercial operations in October 2021.

"The approval for 24x7 all-weather operations significantly enhances the airport's reliability and operational capability. This will encourage airline confidence, support sustained traffic growth, and contribute meaningfully to economic and tourism development across the Konkan region," said Jai S Sadana, Chief Adviser and Head at IRB Sindhudurg Airport.

The airport has been certified for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) enabling aircraft operations during low visibility and adverse weather conditions.

The approval includes published satellite-based Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedures and the availability of a backup navigation aid.

Together, these systems provide pilots with instrument approach guidance and also a reliable non-satellite backup, ensuring safer landings and more dependable flight operations for all aircraft types throughout the year.

RNP refers to the level of performance required for a specific procedure or a specific airspace block.

The Mumbai-Sindhudurg route under the state regional connectivity scheme is also expected to commence in the coming months, which will further improve connectivity, making travel more convenient for residents of the Konkan region and welcome visitors from across India, Sadana said.

The private airport operator also said the facility recorded close to 11,000 passenger movements in December for the first time, adding that the aircraft parking capacity has been doubled from three to six aircraft stands.