Sing 'Vande Mataram' at all events, Agriculture Minister Chouhan urges industry

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday urged industry players to sing the national song 'Vande Mataram' at every event, as Parliament began discussions marking the 150th anniversary of the song.

Addressing an agri-business summit organised by industry body PHDCCI, Chouhan said, "The full song of Vande Mataram is not sung today. What's the problem in singing it fully." The song, he said, is one of inspiration that stirs emotions in everyone towards the Motherland.

"I want to ask you all, what's wrong in singing it? I urge whenever such events are organised, sing Vande Mataram before start of the programme," Chouhan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Rajya Sabha will debate the matter on Tuesday.

Speaking about the agriculture sector, the minister said it is the backbone of the Indian economy and that the Modi government has taken several steps to ensure better returns to farmers.

While there has been a substantial increase in foodgrain production, the record output is being achieved despite higher input costs, he said.

Chouhan highlighted two key issues that need to be addressed -- spurious seeds and pesticides, and the disparity in prices that farmers receive for their produce compared to retail markets.

The seeds and pesticide management laws are being amended to ensure the sale and production of quality inputs to farmers, he said.

The minister also stressed on the need to maintain parity between farm gate and retail prices to protect the interests of farmers.

Chouhan said the ministry has scheduled a brainstorming session 'Chintan Baitak' on December 22-23 in Karnal, Haryana, to discuss policy gaps and find solutions that address farmers' concerns. PTI LUX TRB