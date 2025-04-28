Singapore Airlines sees India as key mkt; introduces revamped menus in India-Singapore flights

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) India is a key market for Singapore Airlines and it continuously strives to meet customers' evolving expectations, a senior official has said as the airline is set to introduce revamped menu for suites, first class and business class travellers.

The revamped Shahi Thali and Ruchi Thali, conceptualised and developed in collaboration with the airline's International Culinary Panel (ICP) Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, will be introduced on flights between India and Singapore from May 1.

Singapore Airlines flies 92 times weekly from eight cities in India, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

In a release on Monday, Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Customer Experience Yeoh Phee Teik said India is a key market for Singapore Airlines, and we continuously strive to meet and exceed our customers’ evolving expectations. "Our refreshed Shahi Thali and Ruchi Thali demonstrate our commitment to elevate the in-flight dining experience and delight our customers," he added.

The enhanced Shahi Thali will be available in suites and first class on flights between Singapore and Delhi as well as Mumbai. The refreshed Ruchi Thali will be available in business class on all flights between India and Singapore. PTI RAM MR MR