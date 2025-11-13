Singapore Airlines Sep quarter profit slumps on Air India losses, lower interest income

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Singapore Airlines Group on Thursday reported an 82 per cent fall in net profit to 52 million Singapore dollars in the September quarter as Air India losses and lower interest income hurt the bottom line.

The leading carrier, which owns a 25.1 per cent stake in loss-making Air India, had a net profit of 290 million Singapore dollars (SGD) in the 2024 September quarter.

Total revenue in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal climbed to SGD 4.86 billion from SGD 4.78 billion in the year-ago period, it said in a release on Thursday.

Singapore Airlines also said that despite the ongoing challenges, it remains committed to working with its partner Tata Sons to support Air India's comprehensive multi-year transformation programme.

Regarding the second quarter, the airline said lower net profit was largely due to the share of results of associated companies (- SGD 295 million) and the lower interest income (- SGD 42 million).

In the six months ended September, Singapore Airlines' net profit plunged 67.8 per cent to SGD 239 million from SGD 742 million in the same period a year ago.

"The Group's net profit for the first half fell by SGD 503 million (-67.8 per cent) to SGD 239 million. Interest income fell SGD 103 million from lower cash balances and interest rate cuts, while the Group's share of results of associated companies was SGD 417 million lower year-on-year, notably reflecting Air India's losses, which were not included in the previous year," the release said.

It began equity accounting for Air India's financial performance from December 2024, following the full integration of Vistara into Air India.

During the fiscal's first six months, the group's total revenue climbed to a record SGD 9.68 billion as air travel demand remained strong.

Singapore Airlines emphasised that its 25.1 per cent stake in the Air India Group is part of its long-term multi-hub strategy, providing a stake in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing aviation markets.

"This strategic investment complements the SIA Group's Singapore hub, enabling direct participation in India's domestic and international markets and unlocking access to new traffic flows. Despite the ongoing challenges, the SIA Group remains committed to working with its partner Tata Sons to support Air India's comprehensive multi-year transformation programme," the release said.

