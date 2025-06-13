Singapore Airlines shares drop after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Singapore, Jun 13 (PTI) Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA), which holds 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, dropped on the Singapore Exchange on Friday, a day after the Indian carrier's plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Shares of SIA closed at SGD 6.94 on Friday, down 1.28 per cent over its previous close.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one person survived.

Meanwhile, Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday ordered enhanced safety inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet powered by GEnx engines, a day after 241 people onboard died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The enhanced DGCA inspection will include checks of various systems and a review of take-off parameters of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft of Air India, owned by Tata Group.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.

These actions will be carried out in coordination with the DGCA regional offices concerned.