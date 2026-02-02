Singapore-based AP Moller-Maersk to further expand operations in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with Rene Piil Pedersen, Managing Director of AP Moller-Maersk, to discuss avenues to expand the Singapore-based integrated container logistics company's investments in the state.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were held on expanding investments in Uttar Pradesh, the UP government said in a statement.

Pedersen was accompanied by Vivek Sharma, Head of Business Development & Regulatory Affairs (India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka region).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is among the fastest-growing states in the country and that a safe, stable and transparent environment is being ensured for investors.

He highlighted that through a single-window system, time-bound approvals, policy-based incentives and a strong law-and-order framework, the government is providing support to investors at every level.

The Chief Minister further stated that with an extensive expressway network, logistics hubs, industrial corridors and modern infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has become an attractive investment destination.

Inviting AP Moller-Maersk to expand its investments in the state, he assured that the government would ensure the availability of necessary land, connectivity and policy support.

Detailed discussions took place on the vast investment potential in Uttar Pradesh, the industry-friendly business environment and the state government's investment promotion policies.

"We had a very positive and meaningful discussion regarding investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and the investor-friendly environment here. Our company has been investing in this state for more than 20 years.

"During this discussion, we shared our positive experiences related to the state's law-and-order situation, corruption-free environment and the full cooperation received from the state government in expanding our business. We are keen to explore new investment opportunities to further expand our operations in Uttar Pradesh in the future as well," Vivek Sharma said. PTI NAV DRR