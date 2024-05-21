Singapore-based ThinKuvate launches Rs 100 crore India-focussed fund

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Early-stage startup investment firm ThinKuvate on Tuesday announced their first India-focused fund worth Rs 100 crore.

Advertisment

The India fund will invest up to Rs 3 crore in seed to series A startups, with a focus on tech and tech-enabled startups across sectors.

According to a company statement, the Singapore-based firm aims to invest in 12-15 startups every year through this fund.

In the first phase, ThinKuvate team will be rolling out the fund in key cities like Nagpur, Raipur, Bengaluru and Chennai, with an aim to tap into emerging startup hubs in India along with established centres, the statement further said.

With an investor base of nearly 200, the SEBI-approved fund expects to reach its first close within this quarter. PTI ANK DR