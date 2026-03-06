Singapore business delegation meets Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) A Singapore business delegation called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday and discussed industrial investment, trade cooperation, and opportunities for Singaporean companies in the state, a release said.

Saini invited the Singapore delegation, led by President of Singapore India Business Forum, Prasoon Mukherjee, to explore investment opportunities in Haryana, an official statement said.

Saini said that the Haryana government is continuously making efforts to promote industries in the state and provide a conducive environment for investors.

The government is encouraging investments through transparent policies, simplified procedures, and improved infrastructure, said Saini.

He further stated that the state government is committed to extending full support to investors. Investors coming to Haryana will not face any difficulties, and their interests will be fully protected, he said.

Saini said that the expansion of industries in the state will create new employment opportunities and further accelerate Haryana's economic growth.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on a proposal to establish a business centre of the Singapore India Business Forum in Gurugram.

Saini said that setting up a business centre in Gurugram would provide Singaporean companies with a strong platform to establish offices and invest in Haryana, which would further strengthen trade relations between the two sides.

On this occasion, Parsoon Mukherjee invited the Chief Minister to visit Singapore.

He said that investors associated with the Singapore India Business Forum, in collaboration with the Singapore government, are highly enthusiastic about exploring investment opportunities in Haryana, and there are wide prospects for cooperation in various sectors in the future. PTI SUN MR