Singapore court allows WazirX parent to hold meet with crypto users for $ 230 mn asset recovery

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Singapore High Court has granted permission to Zettai Pte Ltd to convene a meeting with the users of its cryptocurrency exchange platform WazirX to discuss a scheme aimed at expediting the recovery of over USD 230 million stolen assets.

The firm had moved the court through an application on December 6, 2024, seeking permission to convene a meeting with creditors (users) to present and vote on a proposed scheme aimed at providing quick and fair recoveries for unsecured creditors who lost funds in a cyber attack on WazirX in July last year.

"The Court granted a 16-week moratorium to Zettai, which provides the necessary time and legal protection to carry out the restructuring process. In addition, the Court also granted permission to Zettai to vary the scheme meeting process, which is intended to streamline the process and facilitate the participation of more users in the scheme meeting," a company statement said.

The creditors' meeting is scheduled to be held online, with voting on the proposed Scheme of Arrangement to take place thereafter electronically. Zettai will notify creditors of details of this process shortly, it added.

Further, the statement said the court has found no proper evidence to support claims that Zettai had orchestrated the cyber attack that led to the loss of more than USD 230 million of investors' assets.

The said scheme establishes a structured approach for reorganising the liabilities associated with WazirX to optimise returns for all platform users.

It includes the issuance of recovery tokens (RTs) and the distribution of recoveries through RT purchase mechanisms.

There is also a plan for reactivation of the WazirX platform, featuring new capabilities and the launch of a decentralised exchange (DEX).

The scheme will become effective when it is approved by the requisite majority of creditors and is sanctioned by the Singapore court.

If approved, creditors will receive initial payments as defined in the scheme within 10 business days after the plan becomes effective.

"I thank the court for granting us leave to convene the scheme meeting and for acknowledging our efforts. We are leaving no stone unturned to facilitate recovery to the users at the earliest and appeal to the users to vote in favour of the scheme," WazirX founder Nischal Shetty said.

As of December 5, the company held liquid assets worth 566.38 million USDT, against total claims of 546.47 million USDT (as on July 18, 2024).

WazirX used to offer services for users to buy, sell and trade hundreds of different types of cryptocurrencies.

In July 2024, WazirX parent firm Zettai Pte suffered a theft in which over USD 230 million was stolen from its platform. This incident left many users, known as creditors, with substantial financial losses.

The crypto heist, the largest of its kind in India, had prompted a thorough examination of security measures and eroded sentiments around the decentralised world of cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this month, WazirX said it has frozen the first tranche of assets which were stolen during last year's cyberattack worth USD 3 million. PTI ANK HVA