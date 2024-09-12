Singapore govt, 2 others buy PNB Housing Fin shares worth Rs 178 cr

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Singapore government, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Goldman Sachs on Thursday increased their stakes in PNB Housing Finance for Rs 178 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available on the NSE, the Singapore government bought 13.16 lakh shares, the Monetary Authority of Singapore purchased 2.13 lakh scrips, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) picked up 92,000 units of PNB Housing Finance.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,097.30 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 178 crore.

Meanwhile, a foreign portfolio investor, Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) sold 16.22 lakh shares or 0.62 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance at the same price, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.

After the share sale, Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) shareholding in PNB Housing Finance has come down to 4.57 per cent from 5.19 per cent.

On Thursday, shares of PNB Housing Finance fell 0.25 per cent to close at Rs 1,105.60 apiece on the NSE.

Last month, Asia Opportunities V (Mauritius) offloaded a 3 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance for over Rs 676 crore.