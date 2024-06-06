Singapore group to export green ammonia from a plant in India to Japan

Singapore, Jun 6 (PTI) Green ammonia from a 200,000-metric tonne per annum plant to be built by a Singapore group in India will be exported to Japan under an agreement signed here on Thursday.

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries has signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) with buyers Sojitz Corporation and Kyushu Electric Power Co Inc of Japan, paving the way to finalise a definitive green ammonia offtake agreement.

Work towards a front-end engineering design award for the project in India is underway following the completion of the feasibility study. Land for the facility in India has been secured, said Sembcorp.

As the lead developer and operator of the project, Sembcorp will utilise renewable energy to produce an initial 200,000 metric tonnes per annum of green ammonia from the Indian plant.

The HoT was presented at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum, and witnessed by Ken Saito, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; Dr Tan See Leng, Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore; and Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The project brings together three IPEF members – Japan, Singapore and India, in a cross-border collaboration to accelerate the development of a low-carbon supply chain and advance the region’s transition to a clean economy. It also demonstrates Sembcorp’s commitment to drive energy transition, while leveraging its expertise and proven track record in India, where it has a gross renewables portfolio of 4.7GW.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the three companies, as a consortium, on December 18, 2023, to explore supplying Japan with green ammonia produced in India.