Singapore High Commissioner meets Gujarat CM, discusses investment opportunities

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (PTI) The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, on Monday met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Gandhinagar and held a discussion on various issues, an official said.

Advertisment

As per an official release, CM Patel told Wong Singapore has been a time-tested partner of India for a long time and these relations have become stronger under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This bridge of India-Singapore bilateral relationship is the main pillar of India's Act East Policy, the release quoted the CM as saying.

During the discussion, Patel informed Wong that Singapore Stock Exchange and Singapore International Arbitration Centre are functioning successfully at GIFT City near the state capital, it said.

Advertisment

Wong expressed keen interest in investment opportunities in various sectors, including green ammonia, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, food processing, logistics and fintech, and also showed interest in knowing Gujarat's semiconductor policy as well as opportunities in electronics manufacturing, said the release.

A discussion was also held about the success of the recent visit of the Gujarat delegation to Singapore under the leadership of the chief minister.

The High Commissioner reiterated Singapore's commitment to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to be held in January next year, the release informed.

It said Patel invited Wong to join the upcoming Vibrant Summit-2024 and said Singapore's participation will further strengthen the relationship. PTI PJT BNM BNM