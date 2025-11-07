Singapore High Commissioner visits Invest UP office

Lucknow, Nov 7 (PTI) High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong visited the Invest UP office on Friday and held detailed discussions with Deepak Kumar, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Industrial Development (IIDC), on new avenues of collaboration between Singapore and Uttar Pradesh.

As per a press statement, during the discussions, Wong expressed Singapore's interest in exploring investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

He said several Singapore-based companies are keenly looking at the state, encouraged by Uttar Pradesh's remarkable growth in infrastructure development, industrial progress, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), and connectivity.

He highlighted that the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar has emerged as a preferred destination for Singaporean investors.

IIDC Deepak Kumar sought support from the Singapore High Commission in creating pathways for Uttar Pradesh's skilled professionals and talent pool to access employment opportunities in Singapore.

The meeting was also attended by CEO Invest UP Vijay Kiran Anand, ACEO Shashank Chaudhry, and officials from Invest UP's dedicated foreign desk.