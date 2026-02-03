Singapore hosted over 1.2 mn visitors from India in 2025: STB

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Singapore hosted more than 1.2 million visitors from India in 2025, a 1 per cent increase from the previous year, according to Singapore Tourism Board (STB) data released on Tuesday.

"The year 2025 marked a milestone year for Singapore-India tourism as we celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties. We're heartened that over a million Indian visitors chose Singapore, which is around a 1 per cent increase from 2024, driving robust tourism spending and demonstrating the market's continued confidence in our destination," STB Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, Markus Tan said in a statement.

According to STB data, overall International Visitor Arrivals (IVA) reached 16.9 million in 2025, representing 2.3 per cent growth compared to 2024 and underscoring Singapore's sustained appeal across global markets.

The tourism sector demonstrated steady growth in 2025, with global tourism receipts (TR) reaching Singapore dollar 23.9 billion in the first three quarters, a 6.5 per cent increase from 2024 and the highest TR recorded for this period.

Tourism receipts from India totalled Singapore dollar 1.17 billion during the same period, representing a 5 per cent year-on-year increase.

"What excites us most is the diversity we're seeing - from leisure travellers seeking authentic experiences to major corporations choosing Singapore for their MICE events. This success stems from our sustained partnership approach, enhanced connectivity, seamless travel experiences and marketing campaigns that truly connect with Indian travellers," Tan added. PTI SM MR